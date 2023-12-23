Undavalli: Political strategist Prashant Kishore (PK), who played a pivotal role in the victory of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2019 Assembly elections, met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accompanied by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh.

According to sources, Kishore arrived at the Vijayawada International Airport, along with Lokesh, and headed towards Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli in Lokesh's car. Many eyebrows have been raised after Prashant Kishore met N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, the I-PAC team has reportedly sent multiple reports to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, indicating the defeat of the party in the upcoming 2024 elections. The reports stated the failures, false and anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

Reports are doing the rounds among political circles that CM Jaganmohan Reddy paid no heed to the instructions and warnings of Kishore which led to the political analyst meeting the TDP President. Robin Sharma, who is already working as a political strategist for the TDP, attended the meeting with his teammates. Sharma and his team were behind Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, which according to the TDP became quite successful.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted, along with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2024. For the past few months, there have been rumours that PK will assist TDP in creating the electoral strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. As per sources, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has convinced PK to support N Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming elections.