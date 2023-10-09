Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The Andhra Pradesh HC dismissed three bail petitions filed by former CM Chandrababu Naidu in different cases. Today, the High Court gave its verdict on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by him in the Fibernet, Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu attack cases. The High Court has recently completed the hearing on these three cases and reserved the verdict.

On May 9 last year, the CID registered a case against several people on the basis of a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy that there were irregularities in the design of the grand plan for the capital city of AP, the inner ring road and the alignment of the roads connecting it. CID named Chandrababu as the first accused.

Chandrababu filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in this case. Advocate Siddhartha Luthra of the Supreme Court presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu. AG Sriram argued on behalf of CID. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Chandrababu today.

CID has registered a case against Chandrababu for irregularities in Fibernet during the previous government. He filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court. In this case, senior advocates Siddhartha Luthra and Siddhartha Agarwal argued on behalf of Chandrababu. AG Sriram argued on behalf of the state government.

TDP chief's lawyers argued that it is not appropriate to hold Chandrababu responsible for the government's policy decisions. It was explained to the court that the case was registered only to settle political scores. It was brought to the notice of the court that two years ago, Chandrababu was not given notice of the case and his name was suddenly included. AG Shriram argued that Chandrababu's involvement was identified after a thorough investigation.

On the other hand, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chandrababu Babu in the case registered by the police in the Angallu attack incident. Chandrababu visited Annamaiya district on August 4 in the name of 'war on destruction of irrigation projects'. It is known that there was tension when he was passing through Angallu village, as YSRCP ranks allegedly engaged in provocative acts and TDP activists blocked him. In this incident, Mudivedu police of Kurabalakota mandal registered cases against 179 leaders of that party including TDP chief.

Judgment awaited in skill development case