TDP CHIEF CHANDRABABU NAIDU CALLS ON JANA SENA PRESIDENT PAWAN KALYAN IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu went to the residence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Sunday night. It is reported that both the leaders reportedly discussed the adjustment of seats, drafting of the manifesto and other issues in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena Party said on X (formerly Twitter) that the latest political situation and discussions are going on towards making Andhra Pradesh free from YSRCP's rule. It is known that TDP and Jana Sena have already decided to contest the forthcoming polls together in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena Party has already suggested adding some more elements to the mini-manifesto announced in the name of Supersix in TDP Mahanadu. With a total of 10 points, both parties will go to the people widely with joint activity. It is reported that Jana Sena has suggested issues related to the welfare of youth, women, farmers, SCs and STs. In the wake of the alliance between the two parties, it is learnt that changes will be made in the name of the programme already undertaken by TDP under the name of 'Babu Surety - Guarantee for future'.