Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) : Two garment shops were gutted when a fire broke out in Balaji Wholesale Market in Vizianagaram town in Andhra Pradesh. Information was immediately passed on to the firefighting personnel. By the time the firefighters reached the spot, the two shops were completely engulfed by fire.

Initially, it was suspected that the main cause of the accident was a short circuit at the electricity transformer that was located near these two shops. Then, the sparks caused the fire in the adjacent Kusumanchi cloth shop and Shanti Vijay cloth shop, sources said. In the incident, two shops were completely gutted and a lot of property damage was reported.

On receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. Traders expressed concerns over the safety aspects after the fire broke out in the largest textile market in Vizianagaram.

Just two days back, a massive fire broke out at Howrah's major garment market in which a huge loss of property was reported by the traders. Tens of shops were reduced to ashes. The authorities had to rush about 18 fire fighting engines to put out the fire that spread to a large extent of area. (with agency inputs)