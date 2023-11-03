The shocking incident has come to light in Kanchikacharla area of NTR district on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Kandru Shyamkumar, a resident of Kanchikacharla Ambedkar Colony. Shyamkumar, a Dalit member, said that at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, someone called him and told him that there was a fight going on near Shivsai Kshetra and asked him to come to the spot.

Soon Shyamkumar along with another friend went there on a bike. On reaching the spot, six youths forced Shyamkumar into a car that had already been rented and was taken to Guntur district, he said. His friend who came with him informed his friends and the police about the incident. The victim said that after being forced into the car, he was severely beaten for hours.