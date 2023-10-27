Ranchi: As a result of the sheer domination over Malaysia in their opening game of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Japan scripted a 3-0 win in the tournament opener. Japan's supreme gameplay was on display right from the start and they earned a penalty corner as a result in the eighth minute in the first quarter. However, the team failed to convert it. A few minutes later, Malaysia made inroads into the opposition's half but failed to reap any reward from it. Japan got another penalty corner in the 13th minute and Rika Ogawa smashed a shot with blistering pace in the top corner opening the goal tally for the Japanese side. Japan continued their excellent performance in the first quarter earning two more penalty corners by the end of the first quarter but the scoreline remained 1-0.

Four minutes after the second quarter resumed, Akari tried a tomahawk, but it flew away away from the post saving Malaysia from conceding another goal. The relentless attack from the Japanese team finally got them to a two-goal lead as Mai Toriyama deflected a long shot into the goal through the legs of the Malaysian goalkeeper.

The final nail in the coffin from Japan and the third goal for them came from the stick of Kobayakawa Shiho in the 54th minute as she converted a penalty corner. On the other hand, Malaysia got three penalty corners, but failed to convert any of it suffering a defeat as a result.