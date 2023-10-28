Ranchi: The Indian women's hockey team thumped Malaysia by 5-0 on Saturday thus continuing their impressive performance in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. Malaysia responded with some fiery attacks in the starting phase but once the Indian team got into the rhythm they never left a chance for the opposition to claw back their way into the game.

Vandana Katariya gave a lead to India in the seventh minute as she converted a penalty corner after Ishia injected the ball and India started their domination into the game. India had two more chances in the first quarter in the form of a penalty corner and a penalty stroke but missed to capitalise the former while the latter was cancelled by the referee after checking with the video umpire.

India started the second quarter with a 1-0 lead and Vandana added one more to the scoreline in the 20th minute converting another penalty corner. The next one was a tomahawk goal by Sangita in the 27th minute. Lalremsiami was the next one to strike one into the back of the net on a pass from Nanveet.

India went full throttle in the upcoming passage of play to follow as a linkup between Vandana and Jyoti earned the latter her first goal of the fixture in the 40th minute. India kept putting pressure on their opposition but some quality saves from Malaysian goalkeeper Nur Zainal and missing out on finishes kept the scoreline the same till the end of the fourth quarter and India secured their second win of the tournament.

Japan trounce Korea by 4-0; China registers a 5-0 win

In other matches played on the second day of the tournament, Japan displayed sheer brilliance on the field as they beat Korea by a margin of 4-0. Kobayishi Aimi struck one goal in the seventh minute while Nagai Yuri doubled the lead eight minutes later. Hasegawa Miyu tripled the lead in the 19th minute and Toriyama Ma was one who extended the lead to four goals in the 49th minute.