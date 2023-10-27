Ranchi: Promising Sangita Kumari slammed a hat-trick to lead India to a brilliant 7-1 win over Thailand in their opening fixture of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Friday. Asian Games bronze medalist India was better side by miles with Sangita (29th, 45th, 45th minutes), Salima Tete (15th), Deepika (40th), Monika (7th), and Lalremsiami (52nd) contributing to the win.

Supansa Samanso was the only goal-scorer for Thailand and she struck in the net in the 22nd minute. The Indian team showcased relentless attack right from the start but Thailand's defence showed determination to keep the opposition at bay not allowing them to enter the attacking D. However, the Indian side broke the deadlock in the seventh minute as Monika outsmarted the Thai defence to create open space from outside circle and unleashed a rocket into the goalpost.

India received a penalty corner minutes later, but it went in vain as Sonika failed to stop Ishika's injection. A minute later, Deepika shot one towards the post, but it went wide from the target. However, just at the stroke of the first quarter, Salima Tete scored from a penalty corner to double India's lead.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Thailand earned a penalty corner, but the Indian defence prevented it from capitalising on the chance created. Thailand, however, pulled a goal back in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner. Seconds later, Salima missed a golden chance. She just needed to deviate her stick and score from close range, but failed.

In the 27th minute, Navneet Kaur's diving effort was denied by the Thai goalkeeper. India managed to extend their two-goal cushion two minutes later when Sangita Kumari pushed the ball in from a rebound after the initial effort was saved by the Thai goalkeeper.

After the change of ends, the Indians continued their attacking game and pressed the Thai defence hard, but without any success. In the 39th minute, Lalremsiami earned another penalty corner for India, but Neha's hit was way off the target. A minute later, Deepika sounded the board again after receiving a pass from Vandana Katariya as India led 4-1.