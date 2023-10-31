Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered a thrilling 2-1 victory in their third match of the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 here on Monday. Deepika (15’) and Salima Tete (26’) netted a goal each for India, while for China, the lone goal came from Jiaqi Zhong (41').

The hosts quickly established a fluid passing tempo, asserting their dominance over China in the opening quarter. They commanded the lion's share of possession, continuously making circle entries and subjecting China's defense to a series of rigorous tests.

The Indian squad's offensive strength was on full display as they managed to secure a penalty corner in the dying moments of the opening quarter. However, they couldn't make the most of this opportunity. The home team then earned a penalty stroke which Deepika (15’) converted with a precise shot into the bottom corner, giving India a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 1-0, China launched the second quarter with an offensive approach, coming very close to leveling the score. However, India skipper Savita displayed her brilliance with a remarkable save, preserving India's lead. India intensified their offensive onslaught to maintain pressure on China, a tactic that paid off when Salima Tete (26’), left unguarded, unleashed a well-placed and forceful shot from the circle's edge, notching India's second goal. In the closing moments of the second quarter, China earned a penalty corner, but India's resolute defense stood firm, ensuring that India went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

India resumed their offensive efforts right from the beginning in the third quarter, securing an early penalty corner that China's defense successfully thwarted. Meanwhile, China adjusted their strategy by prioritizing possession and counter-attacks, a tactic that paid off when Jiaqi Zhong (41’) capitalized on a penalty corner. However, no more goals were scored in the penultimate quarter as it concluded with the score at 2-1 in favour of India.