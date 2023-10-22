PREMIER LEAGUE LIVERPOOL WIN DERBY MAN UTD PAY HOMAGE TO BOBBY CHARLTON WITH WIN

London: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored two second-half goals to give his side a 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby and to end 10-man Everton's brave rearguard action.

Everton's task at Anfield was made much harder when defender Ashley Young was sent off for two yellow cards, both for fouls on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, in the 37th minute.

Everton defended well with 10 men and kept Liverpool at bay until the 75th minute when Salah opened his account from the penalty spot after a clear handball from Everton defender, Michael Keane.

The striker's second goal came deep into injury time as he finished a counter-attack expertly launched by Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea in what was certainly a 'game of two halves.'

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute as Chelsea dominated the first half, and although they only netted one goal in the first 45 minutes, Mykhailo Mudryk doubled their lead two minutes into the second half after some questionable keeping from David Raya.

A bad error from Chelsea keeper, Robert Sanchez in the 77th minute allowed Declan Rice to shoot into an empty net from 30 meters, and Leandro Trossard made it 2-2 when he fired home from a Bukayo Saka pass with six minutes left to play.

Early goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland put Manchester City back to winning ways after consecutive defeats as they beat Brighton 2-1.

Ansu Fati's 73rd minute strike meant there was a nervous end for the home side, who ended up with 10 men after Manuel Akanji was sent off for two yellow cards in the 95th minute.

On the other hand, Manchester United were able to pay homage to club and England legend, Bobby Charlton, who passed away earlier in the day, with a 2-1 win away to Sheffield United.

Scott McTominay was the first half hero and villain for Manchester United, scoring a 28th-minute goal that put his side ahead, but then committing the handball that allowed Oliver McBurnie to level from the penalty spot.

The game could have gone either way, but Diogo Dalot scored a 25-meter shot to give the visitors the points 13 minutes from time.

Newcastle United kept up their winning run with a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace. Jacob Murphy opened the scoring after just four minutes, but quickfire goals on the stroke of halftime from Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff sealed the win before Callum Wilson rounded off the scoring in the 66th minute.

Gary O'Neil had a happy return to Bournemouth as his Wolverhampton side came back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to the club that sacked him in the summer after guiding them to safety.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead in the 17th minute, but Matheus Cunha leveled for Wolves two minutes into the second half and things got a lot easier for Wolves in the 54th minute when Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook was sent off for a head butt.

Bournemouth held on with 10 men until the 88th minute when substitute Sasa Kalajdzic slid in to give Wolves a win that leaves home coach Andoni Iraola in clear danger of the sack.

Brentford claimed a much-needed home win with a straightforward 3-0 win at home to struggling Burnley. Yoane Wissa's close-range finish opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos assured the points in the second half.

A bad day for Burnley was made worse when Connor Roberts was sent off with 12 minutes left to play.