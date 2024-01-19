NEERAJ CHOPRA IS THE PRIDE OF THE COUNTRY SAYS KATIE MOON

Mumbai: Olympic Games pole vault champion, Katie Moon is focused on qualifying for Paris 2024 and defending her title.

"We are competing against the best at the US Championships, doing what we do well. So, qualifying for the US gives me a lot of confidence," Katie, who is the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, stated in a media statement.

The 32-year-old pole vaulter from the United States cut through the clutter to come to the point about the competitive element of track and field aspirants eying an Olympic berth.

Katie is eyeing the 5km barrier at the Paris Games, after qualification. "Three women vaulters who have cleared 5m will be competing, knowing that is the motivation for me,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, India’s javelin ace, Neeraj Chopra, has also achieved a similar level of excellence as the US vaulter, with titles at the Olympic Games, and World Athletics and emerging as the number one in men’s javelin at the Diamond League.

Talking about his impact on athletics, she said: “I am told cricket is big here. In such a situation, Neeraj Chopra made people watch his event in track and field, which I feel is an achievement."

The Indian will also be defending his title at Paris 2024. She emphasised what differentiates competitive sports and the mindset that one must have. Moon briefly spoke about her coach and how he helped her achieve her best by changing her takeoff strategy.