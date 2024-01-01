NAOMI OSAKA WINS HER OPENING MATCH ON RETURN TO ELITE TENNIS AT THE BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

Brisbane: Naomi Osaka's first win at the elite level since becoming a mother didn't come easily. It did come on Day 1 of the year, though. So that was two items Osaka checked off the list Monday for her comeback to professional tennis.

The former No. 1-ranked Osaka was broken while serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set and needed three match points before converting in the tiebreaker for a 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Brisbane International.

I was super nervous the whole time, Osaka, 26, said of her comeback match against the 28-year-old German player. A two-time Australian and U.S. Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year's Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant. The U.S.-based Japanese player and her partner, rapper Cordae, became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July.

Osaka had only played one game since her first-round exit at the 2022 U.S. Open. She was leading Daria Gavrilova 1-0 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September of that year before the Australian retired from the match with injury. Osaka said she has a renewed focus on living in the moment when it comes to her tennis.

The last couple years that I played before I had my daughter, I didn't return as much love as I was given, she told the crowd at Pat Rafter Arena. "So I really feel like that's what I want to do in this chapter. "I just really appreciate people coming out and people knowing me and cheering for me.