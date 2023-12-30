DOMINIC THIEM SURVIVES QUALIFYING AND A BRUSH WITH VENOMOUS SNAKE AT BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

Brisbane (Australia): Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia's most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International on Saturday. The former world No.3 was a set down to 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in a first-round qualifying match when fans court side spotted the snake.

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans.

I really love animals, especially exotic ones, Thiem said. But, they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation. It's something that has never happened to me and is something I'll definitely never forget.

The snake identified as a 50-centimetre eastern brown snake and one of Australia's most deadly reptiles was soon safely removed allowing play to resume. But, Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points before levelling the match by winning the second set tiebreak. The 30-year-old then went on to clinch the deciding set for a 2-6. 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.