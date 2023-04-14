NADAL WITHDRAWS FROM BARCELONA OPEN STILL IN PREPARATION PROCESS FOR HIS RETURN

New Delhi Rafael Nadal who has been struggling with an ongoing hip injury on Friday announced that he will not compete at the upcoming Barcelona Open saying he is still in the preparation process for his return The 22time Grand Slam winner remains doubtful for the French Open in May where he is defending champion as he has been out of action since his Australian Open secondround loss to American Mackenzie McDonald where he aggravated a hip injuryThe 36yearold Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open as well as the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg Barcelona is a special tournament for me because it s my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling Nadal tweetedRead Prabhsimran Singh can be very dangerous PBKS coach Haddin backs the opener to find consistency I m still not prepared and therefore I m still in my preparation process for the return to competition he added The Barcelona Open where Nadal is a 12time champion starts on Monday and is one of the last big claycourt events before the French Open begins in Paris on May 28Earlier the Spaniard had fallen out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2005 after missing nearly three months on tour This year he has played four matches two at the United Cup and as many as at the Australian Open and lost three of them His only win came against Britain s Jack Draper in the first round at Melbourne Park IANS