MANCHESTER CITY KICKS OFF TREBLE TROPHY TOUR IN INDIA FOUR TROPHIES DISPLAYED IN KOCHI

Kochi: Manchester City kicked off their Treble Trophy in India on Thursday at Kochi.

The four highly coveted trophies - the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League trophy - along with the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the football-crazy city of Kochi. These were accompanied by Manchester City Legend Nedum Onouha.

The four trophies that constitute the Cityzens’ first-ever treble success were displayed on the scenic banks of the Vembanad Lake in Kochi, which is the longest lake in India and is well-renowned for hosting the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

The trophies will now make their way to Mumbai, which is the home of Manchester City’s sister club from the City Football Group (CFG) club, Mumbai City FC. Last season, Manchester City became the first English team since 1999 after their arch-rival Manchester United to complete a treble.