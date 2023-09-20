Hyderabad: The 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin with the Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) versus Bengaluru FC (BFC) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on September 21. In total 12 teams will take part in this edition of the tournament.

I-League clubs are making their way into the tournament through promotion for the first time in ISL history. Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab has made an entry in the tournament after winning the I-league last season.

“We have not got the full schedule as of now but KBFC versus BFC will be the first match, and it will be Kerala’s first home game,” the source said.

The opening fixture is the most awaited clash of the tournament because of the involvement of both sides in a huge controversy during a playoff match at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru last season.

The Kerala Blasters team, led by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic walked out when Bengaluru FC’s captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal from a free-kick in extra time as they thought that the shot was taken before the team had gotten ready.

Later, the goal proved to be the winner as the match ended with a walkout, eliminating the Blasters, the runners-up in the previous season. The disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) penalized the club and the coach, with Vukomanovic being handed a 10-match suspension and a fine of five lakh rupees in April 2023. As a result, the coach Ivan Vukomanovic will not take part in the opening fixture.

Kerala Blasters have played six games, three games each in the Super Cup and the Durand Cup since coach Ivan Vukomanovic's suspension. He will have to wait for four more games to earn his presence in the dugout.