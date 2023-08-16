MAMATA BANERJEE ANNOUNCES RS 60 LAKH FOR BUCKET SEATS AT MOHAMMEDAN SPORTING GROUND ASSURES HELP TO GET INTO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-formed and fully renovated two-storied Mohammedan Sporting Club tent after the renovation. Vouching for the century-old club on the maidan Mamata expressed her wish that Mohammedan Sporting Club should play the Indian Super League (ISL) like other two giants from the state - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

She said Mohammedan Sporting team has such a public support behind it, even if they pay Rs 1 each, the money needed to play the Indian Super League can be raised. The Chief Minister herself has assured all help to Mohammedan Sporting Club to participate in the ISL, which is the top-tier league of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"Where will I get the money? But I will definitely help you from the money I get as the royalties of my books," Mamata Banerjee said. At the same time, the Chief Minister asked the members and supporters of the famed club and the merchant community to come forward for the ISL ambition of the black-and-white.

She also assured Rs 60 lakh to make the Mohammedan Sporting stadium with bucket seats like any other big stadiums of the country. "If you want to do something, you need to be persistent. (Clubs like the) Mohun Bagan, East Bengal (are) playing in ISL. Why can't Mohammedan Sporting play? There are so many supporters all over the country and abroad, I will contribute," Mamata remarked.

The Chief Minister also said that the East Bengal has not made a good team this time, while Mohun Bagan is a good team. An East Bengal club official sitting behind, tried to convince the Chief Minister saying they have won the derby this year. Mamata Banerjee stopped him and said that winning a match won't do, you should win the trophy. "I want Bengali teams to be champions," the Chief Minister asserted .

Praising Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their show in the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL), Mamata Banerjee said, "Shah Rukh's Kolkata team won the IPL twice. Matches were played at Eden Gardens. I went to see. I want you to do well too."

She added that Rs 7.5 crore have already been given to the three clubs for building structures. She further informed that her government also gave money to IFA-affiliated clubs along with Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting.

"I gave Rs five lakh (each) to 35,000 clubs. Many stadiums have been built. The logo of the idol at the entrance of the 'Yuva Bharati Krirangan' is also made by me," Mamata Banerjee said. The Chief Minister's slogan 'Khela Hobe' came back time and again on Wednesday. "Ma-Mati-Manshu, Jago Bangla, Jai Bangla will be played like this. I love the game very much. I love games, music," she added.

