KHELO INDIA PARA GAMES UNION SPORTS MINISTRY ENSURES BOOST OF MEDICAL FACILITIES

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up to host the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games from December 10 to 17, the medical facilities will be amped up to combat any unforeseen situation. Para athletes often require specialised and sensitive medical care due to their unique needs and challenges and therefore, the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) has deputed professionals, who are trained in managing diverse medical conditions.

During the course of the Games, the competitors will receive comprehensive medical coverage as part of the event's organisational support. This coverage includes emergency medical services, on-site medical teams, and access to necessary healthcare facilities. “All possible measures have been undertaken by NCSSR on behalf of the Khelo India division at the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure that all participating para athletes receive requisite medical support to compete safely and address any health concern that may arise during the games,” Col Bibhu Nayak, Director-in-Charge, NCSSR, was quoted as saying in a media statement issued on Friday.

The medical cover plan includes having dedicated support staff at the Field of Play, establishment of resuscitation rooms and stabilisation rooms at the medical centres of each venue as well as having adequate number of ALS and BLS ambulances at the Khelo India Para Games venue for immediate evacuation to nearby tertiary care medical center.

Tie-ups have been done with major hospitals like AIIMS trauma centre, Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital, Sport Injury Centre at Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital to ensure immediate medical emergency services and imaging facilities.