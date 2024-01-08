Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A female sibling duo from Kashmir has made a name for themselves chasing their dream of becoming the best female athletes from the valley. Ayeera Hassan Chishti and Ansa Hassan Chishti, the identical twins from Srinagar's Bemina area have clinched over 50 medals, showcasing their prowess in Wushu (competitive form of martial art) at the state, national, and international levels so far.

The dynamic 18-year-olds have become an inspiration for aspiring female athletes with their exceptional technique and attacking game. Ayeera, who is 15 minutes older than Ansa, has a strong technique while her sibling is known for her furious attitude during the game and this has become an integral part of their success story. Popularly known as the Chishti sisters, the pair is currently focused on their goal of competing in the Asian Games 2026, diligently practicing day in and out to hone their skills.

"We took up Wushu in 2017 and we are still in the game. We got enrolled at the indoor stadium by our mother after she surfed on the internet along with our father. At that time, we had no idea about Wushu, there were other martial arts sports too. We liked Wushu because it was a combination of kicks and punches," Ayeera told ETV Bharat.

"I never got scared despite seeing a boy bleeding on the very first day of my practice. There and then I decided, I have to play and conquer this game," she added.

Her younger sister, Ansa, looked happy that both of them now have an equal number of Gold medals. "I was leading earlier but now we both have an equal number of gold medals. Hard work is the key, we have always given our 100 percent. Ayeera has better technique than me and also she is a better player than me. I learn a lot from her because she is more dedicated," Ansa told ETV Bharat.

"I was happy when I clinched gold but was sad Ayeera could only manage a bronze medal due to injury. I would be much happier if we both were successful in getting a gold medal," quipped Ansa.

The sisters' unique bond extends beyond their synchronized moves on the mat, often transforming into friendly sibling rivalries that result in the exchange of punches and kicks. Surprisingly, these moments contribute to their growth and success in competitions, enhancing their understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"There are not just arguments between us but kicks and punches too. We beat the hell out of each other. This also helps us during the game on the mat. During one of our national-level tournaments, I missed silver due to injury while my sister won the gold medal. I was disappointed in myself but my sister motivated me and became my strength. I was happy for her because gold was coming home," Ayeera said.

"I feel we have not achieved anything yet, a lot more has to be done. My focus is on winning the gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026," she added.

Ansa said, "We have been opponents twice - once at the national-level and once at the international level. During the game, the opponent is not a sister but a competitor. But yes after the game we do cherish the moments."

"Players of other states practice a lot in contrast with Kashmir. Wushu in Kashmir has evolved a lot during the last decade. Players are focused and training techniques have also been improvised. We are now used to working in tight time schedules," she added.

Studying in class 12th, the Chishti sisters emphasize that Wushu is not just a sport for them; it is a passion they refuse to relinquish. Undeterred by the challenges and injuries that come with the territory, they view these setbacks as opportunities to emerge stronger and more resilient.

Ansa added, "Our father always walks the extra mile for us. He drives us to Punjab, Haryana for the competitions. I want to become a big player in Wushu just like Bhanu Pratap (from Jammu) and Roshibina Devi Naorem (from Manipur)."

The journey into Wushu began at a tender age when the sisters were captivated by Chinese martial arts movies on television. Their mother's decision to enroll them with the Wushu Association Jammu & Kashmir proved pivotal, leading them to their dedicated coach, Asif Hussain, who played a crucial role in shaping their skills and mindset.