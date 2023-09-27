Hangzhou: India has been ranked at six in the overall medal tally of Asian Games. To its credit, India has three gold medals, four silvers and seven bronzes. After several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh - displayed unparalleled skill and teamwork to win gold at the Games.