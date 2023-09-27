Asian Games Day 4- India participating in multiple medal events in Shooting, Wushu, Gymnastics
Asian Games Day 4- India participating in multiple medal events in Shooting, Wushu, Gymnastics
Hangzhou: India has been ranked at six in the overall medal tally of Asian Games. To its credit, India has three gold medals, four silvers and seven bronzes. After several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh - displayed unparalleled skill and teamwork to win gold at the Games.
Following is India's Day 4 schedule at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, September 27.
- Equestrian:
Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action at Individual Dressage event.
- Shooting:
Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura in men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event)
Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon in women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event)
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma in women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, and team final and followed by final (Team medal event and individual medal event)
Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final and followed by final (Team final and individual final)
- Fencing:
Men's Foil Team -- India vs Singapore (Round of 16)
Women's Epee Team -- India vs Jordan (Round of 16)
- Wushu:
Rohit Jadhav in men's daoshu final (medal event)
Roshibina Devi Naorem in Women's 60kg semifinal (medal event)
- Squash:
India vs Kuwait in men's team pool A match.
India vs Nepal in women's team pool B match.
India vs Macao in women's Pool B match.
India vs Pakistan in men's Pool A match.
- Cycling:
Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham in men's sprint qualifying.
Shushikala Agashe in women's keirin first round heats.
Triyasha Paul in women's keirin first round heats.
- Hockey:
India women's team vs Singapore in Pool A match.
- Esports:
India vs Vietnam in League of Legends quarterfinal.
Check out Day 4⃣ Schedule of #AsianGames2022 🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
Our energy & excitement still running high as we look forward to another day full of #HallaBol moments from team 🇮🇳💪🏻#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/XPKM9EOsaJ
- 3x3 Basketball:
India vs Macao in men's Pool C match.
India vs China in women's Pool A match.
India vs Indonesia women's Group A match.
- Gymnastics:
Pranati Nayak in women's all-around final (medal event).
- Boxing:
Shiva Thapa vs TBD in men's 63.5kg.
Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men's 92kg.
- Table Tennis:
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Napat Thanmathikom/Sitisak Nuchchart (Thailand), Men's Doubles Round of 64
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Harmeet Desai/ Sreeja Akula vs Cheng Chi Cheong/Li Hui Smak (Macao), Mixed Doubles Round of 32
- Handball:
India vs Hong Kong in women's Group B match.
- Tennis:
Sumit Nagal vs Zhizhen Zhang in men's singles quarterfinals match.
Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji in women's singles quarterfinals match.
Saketh Myneni-Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Zhizhen Zhang-Yibing Wu in men's doubles quarterfinals match.
Ankita Raina-Yuki Bhambri vs Francis Casey Alcantara-Alex Eala in round 3 of mixed doubles match.
Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale vs Shinji Hazawa-Ayano Shimizu in mixed doubles round 3 match.
- Swimming:
Nina Venkatesh in women's 100m butterfly heats. Maana Patel in women's 100m backstroke heats.
Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew in men's 200m freestyle heats. Lineysha in women's 100m breaststroke heats
- Chess:
Arjun Erigasi, Vidith Gujrathi, Koneru Hampi, Dronavalli in Men's and Women's Individual Round 8 and 9.