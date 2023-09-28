Hangzhou(China): Roshibina Devi's coach Kuldeep Handoo has stated that his disciple will be aiming for a top position in the next edition of the Asian Games after she contributed to India's glorious journey in the ongoing Asian Games bagging a silver medal in Wushu.

She made a mark in the women's 60 kg event by scripting a podium finish after her Chinese opponent outplayed her in the final.

Expressing his delight, Handoo said his protégé will look forward to giving her best and upgrading to the gold one in the next edition.

"Her performance was excellent. She upgraded her bronze from the last edition to silver but I was expecting her to clinch gold. However, we will be aiming to secure a gold in the event," he said.

Also read- Asian Games wushu silver medallist Roshibina Devi dedicates it to Manipur amid ongoing turmoil

Reflecting on her performance in the final where she received a takedown from her opponent, Handoo opined that she was doing well in the second round but missed the execution in the first round.

"She(Roshibina) did well in the second round but missed the execution part in the opening round. Now, moving forward we will work on the areas that need to be strengthened before the start of the World Championship starting in November," he explained.

On preparations for the upcoming World Championship and expectations, he said they are expecting the athletes to maintain the record of at least two golds just like the previous edition. Also, he thanked the Sports Authority of India(SAI) and the Indian government for their immense support.