Panipat (Haryana): In the charming village of Sivah, nestled deep within the heart of Panipat, a child came into this world 43 years ago. Little did anyone know that this child would eventually transform into the renowned Para Athlete, Satish Kadian, a name that has become synonymous with unwavering determination, resilience, and a collection of gold medals. Yet, the extraordinary journey of this exceptional athlete remains hidden from the spotlight for many.

Source of Inspiration:

Satish Kadian's journey began with an unfortunate encounter with Polio when he was just a toddler of around 2-3 years old. Despite this debilitating condition, his parents, driven by unwavering faith in their child's potential, enrolled him in school.

Satish vividly remembers those early days, saying, "Watching the boys play in the school playground, I often yearned to join them as I had an innate interest in sports. My passion for the game continued to grow, and by the time I reached the 8th standard, my fitness levels were sufficient."

In 1999, Satish underwent surgery that made participation in sports possible, but his journey was only beginning. He dedicated himself to years of relentless practice, all in the pursuit of becoming a high-quality athlete.

Winning the First Gold:

Satish Kadian's remarkable journey has seen him clinch approximately 30 gold medals at the national level. Among these achievements, two gold medals hold a special place in his heart, with one of them earned in a 2 KM race.

Recalling the momentous occasion, Satish shares, "I learned about a weightlifting competition in Alwar, Rajasthan, through the media. I decided to participate and managed to secure the gold medal. Following that initial victory, I went on to win numerous gold medals in competitions held across various states." Satish's commitment and talent propelled him to scale the heights of success.

Support Received:

At a tender age, tragedy struck as Satish's father passed away, leaving a void in the family. However, the unwavering support from his family members ensured that he would not feel the absence of his father. Satish recalls, "Nutritious home-cooked meals played a pivotal role in strengthening my body. There was a point where I believed I was finished, but summoning courage helped me overcome the odds."

His mother, Fulpati Kadian, reflects on the challenging times when her son battled Polio, saying, "Satish being afflicted with Polio shattered me from within. But I was determined to help him recover, whether it meant taking him to the doctor or massaging his legs."

Satish's family, buoyed by his remarkable achievements, now stands proud of the progress he has made. His unyielding determination to make the nation proud is fueled by dreams of securing medals in the Para Asian Games and the Paralympics. As Satish Kadian continues to break barriers and redefine what is possible in the world of sports, his journey remains an inspiring testament to the human spirit's resilience and the immeasurable power of familial support.