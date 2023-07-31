DEAF AND MUTE GIRL BRING LAURELS TO COUNTRY BY CLINCHING GOLD MEDAL IN BADMINTON VARSITY CHAMPIONSHIP IN BRAZIL

Bhatinda (Punjab): In a tale, which displays that passion can lead a person to achieve great heights, Shreya Singla from Bathinda exemplifies this belief. Despite facing difficulty in speaking and hearing, she transformed her physical weaknesses into strengths and pursued her passion for badminton. Starting from a young age, Shreya's dedication to the sport earned her numerous medals and eventually, the prestigious gold medal at the Badminton Varsity Championship in Brazil.

Shreya had earlier bagged the gold medal in the Deaf and Dumb Olympics 2022. Apart from her sporting performances, Shreya also made her family and the state proud of her studies. She secured the second rank in the 12th standard in Punjab. Now once again this talented player has brought laurels to her village, state and country by winning the gold medal in the Badminton Varsity Championship held in Brazil.

Also read: Meet Inshada Bashir Mir, the young Kashmiri woman, who hand-crafted a pan-India success story

The proud father while acknowledging her achievement said, "My daughter used her weaknesses as her strength and made her family, state and the country proud. We have always put our daughter at par with a boy so that she never feels underconfident in any situation."

Her success can be attributed to her unwavering commitment to training, which she received in Hyderabad. Shreya's family also played a crucial role in supporting and encouraging her throughout her journey, which led to her numerous achievements in life. However, despite her remarkable accomplishments, the administration and sports ministry have not acknowledged her achievements, leaving her and her family disheartened.

While other states honour their athletes with government jobs and prize money, Shreya's efforts seem overlooked, raising questions about the government's commitment to promoting sports and supporting young talent. Such neglect may discourage aspiring athletes from pursuing their dreams, undermining the larger goal of fostering a thriving sports culture in the country.