Hangzhou (China): The ongoing 2023 Asian Games have witnessed an unprecedented display of excellence from Indian athletes across various disciplines. The enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this achievement are palpable, and the country is eagerly anticipating the possibility of crossing the 100-medal milestone. In the midst of this exhilarating journey, several sports have emerged as key contributors to India's impressive medal haul.

Squash: (1)

India's prowess in squash has been on full display at the Asian Games. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the gold medal in the mixed doubles event. With another medal virtually guaranteed in the men's singles, India is looking at a promising future in squash.

Wrestling: (6)

Freestyle wrestling has proven to be a stronghold for India at the Asian Games. Athletes like Antim Panghal and Pooja Gehlot are set to participate, raising hopes of securing two medals in the event. Furthermore, Kiran and Bajrang Punia are representing India in the 65kg and 76kg categories, respectively, adding to the medal prospects. Deepak Punia and Sumit are also formidable contenders in the men's freestyle 86kg and 125kg categories.

Hockey: (2)

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination. The men's team has advanced to the final, guaranteeing a medal, while the women's team remains undefeated in the semi-finals, creating strong hopes for another medal. The entire nation eagerly awaits the outcome of these matches, with high hopes for golden victories.

Archery: (3)

India's archery team has been a formidable force in the compound events. Jyothi Surekha has already secured a medal, and she is now striving for gold in the individual final. Additionally, in the men's compound gold medal match, India boasts two finalists, Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin, further solidifying the country's presence in this sport.

Cricket: (1)

In cricket, the Indian women's team has already clinched the gold, setting high expectations for the men's cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The nation anticipates nothing less than a gold medal performance from the men's cricket team.

Kabaddi: (2)

Kabaddi has always been a stronghold for India in the Asian Games, and this year is no exception. Both the men's and women's teams are strong contenders for gold medals, and while winning the top spot is not guaranteed, securing two medals is a highly likely outcome.

Badminton: (2)

Shuttler HS Prannoy's impressive performance in the men's singles category has guaranteed India at least a bronze medal. The famed men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is also expected to contribute to India's medal tally in badminton.

Bridge: (1)

India has secured its place in the final against China in the men's team event, ensuring at least a silver medal.