Hyderabad/Hangzhou: At the Asian Games, the reigning world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur defeated their third-seeded Chinese Taipei by one point to win gold in the closely fought women's compound team final.

Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet together shot 230 while their opponents managed 229 by the last end. The second half's first shot of the fourth end by Taiwan was off target helping India open its lead by one point which it maintained till the end.

Indian trio in The top-seeded reigning world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur shot 60 out of 60 in a perfect final end in the last three arrows and sealed their medal in archery.

In End 1, Chinese Taipei took the lead of 2 points against India's trio scoring 56 points with 27 points in the first half of the end while India's Parneet started off with a nine, Aditi added a nine as well while Jyoti got a 10 pointer scoring 28/30 to start the proceedings. But India finished end 1 with 54 points whereas Chi.

India started end 2 with two nines and a shot of 10. Chinese Taipei gets a perfect 30 to take a 4-point lead. India ends end 2 with a perfect 30. Chinese Taipei hits a seven on its last try and has collected just 16 in the last three tries helping India to take a lead by 1. End 2 ended with a points tally of 112-111.

Taipei started with a perfect 30 and India got 29 in the first half to level up the score of End 3. Taipei and India get a strong finish as they complete end 3 with 60 points. The scores were tied at the end of End 3. IND 171-171

The last and final END, END 4 started with the race for gold and there’s nothing to separate between the teams. India scored 29 in the first half of the END 4, making it a nail-biting contest. Taipei needed another perfect 30 to take the lead but they managed to score only 29 as the scoresline remained leveled. India ensures that they will not lose after END 4 as they score a perfect three for India 30 while Taipei's second half started with a 9-pointer which confirmed India's gold medal. Taipei got 2 ten pointers but they were one point short of India's score.

This was India's second gold in this edition of the continental showpiece after Jyothi and Ojas Deotale secured the top spot on the podium in the compound mixed team event on Wednesday.

With this, India has assured themselves of at least five medals in archery at the continental showpiece. India has also bettered their best-ever feat that came at Incheon 2014 where they had a share of one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Deotale and Verma, by virtue of setting up an all-Indian final in men's compound individual, have assured of two medals, while Jyothi confirmed at least a silver by advancing into the women's compound individual summit clash.

Earlier, India had crushed their fourth-seeded opponents 233-219 to set up a gold medal clash against Chinese Taipei. The top-seeded Indian trio also had an easy win in the quarterfinal eliminating lower-ranked Hong Kong 231-220.

The Indonesian team of Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, Sri Ranti had advanced into the semis with a tough 232-229 win over formidable Kazakhstan.

The Indians mounted early pressure with a perfect start, shooting all 10s in their first set of six arrows as their rivals slipped to 51 to concede a nine-point lead.