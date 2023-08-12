Chennai: India and Malaysia have locked horns in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament being played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The score is currently 3-3, with Aminudin, Rahim and Kamal Abu Arzai scoring back-to-back goals for Malaysia after Jugraj Singh's penalty corner goal in the first quarter.

India came back with two quick goals to level the score. India reached the final, after a 5-0 thrashing of Japan in the semi-final on Friday. Focus will also be India captain Harmanpreet Singh in the ongoing title clash, who is also the tournament's top-scorer with eight goals in six matches. Malaysia, who beat defending champions South Korea in their semi-final fixture, will rely a lot on Ashari Firhan, who is third in the top-scorer chart, with four goals in six games.