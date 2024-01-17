INDIA TO TAKE ON GERMANY IN SEMI FINALS OF FIH HOCKEY OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS 2024

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to face Germany in the Semi-Final of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 here on Thursday, January 18. India decimated Italy 5-1 in their final Pool B match. A win in the Semi-Finals will ensure the Indian team qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian team started off on the backfoot with a 0-1 loss to USA in their first game in the group stage but came back strongly to beat New Zealand 3-1 in their second game. They carried their good form into their final group stage game against Italy, whom they comfortably beat 5-1. The side is geared up for the German challenge.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team skipper Savita said, “We’ve already played Germany a few times and have done well. We’re confident in our abilities as a team and have the game to put up a solid performance."

"Our attacking game is quite good. Germany is a good team so we will have to be on top of our defense and try to convert any chances we get," Savita was quoted as saying in a media statement.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team which is ranked sixth in the world will take on fifth ranked Germany and hope to confirm a place in the Olympics with a win.

India’s head-to-head record with the Germans not being too favorable, the Indian team will look to draw inspiration from their hard-fought win over their counterparts in the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League played in Bhubaneswar in March 2022.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “Germany has a lot of good players but we have a quality side that has shown they can do well under pressure. We are one game away from a spot in the Olympics. We will treat the Semi-Finals like a Final and give it our all.”