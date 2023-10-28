Hangzhou: Indian para-athletes on Saturday created history as they claimed their 100th medal of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinching a gold medal in the Men's 400m T47 event.

In a record-breaking campaign, the Indian para contingent has won 100 medals for the first time. Gavit bagged the day's first medal for India on Saturday taking the Indian medal tally to a century. The athelete finished first in the Men's 400m T47 event. He claimed the prestigious gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs.

The golden campaign did not take a halt after the 100th medal. The Indian athletes Anita and Narayana Konganapalle brought home silver in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with the timing of 8:50.71. Later, Pooja secures a brilliant bronze in Women's 1500m T-20 with her amazing athletic skill and a finish time of 5:38.81.

India also secured a double podium finish in Men's Javelin Throw F55 as Neeraj Yadav and Tek Chand Mahlawat claimed gold and silver respectively.

The fact that India's para-athletes have surpassed the 100-medal milestone in the Asian Games is what makes this feat so noteworthy in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games. The previous greatest medal haul for the country came at the 2018 Para Games in Jakarta. Back then, 72 medals were won, including 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 33 bronzes.