Mumbai: The former English footballer, David Beckham expressed his desire to become a batter after witnessing the complete dominant show by India in the semifinal against New Zealand in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. The former footballer described the atmosphere of Wankhede stadium in three words- Electric, passionate and incredible.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham travelled to India this week to meet children and adolescents, including girls who are bringing about change and innovation in their communities, and young women who have overcome barriers to help close gender gaps.

The former footballer was also in attendance at the Wankhede, where the hosts, India defeated New Zealand to storm into the finals of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the interview with BCCI, the football legend Beckham told, “I used to play cricket when I was young kid at school and I always like being the batter but I also like to bowl and field. So maybe I'm an all rounder, but I see myself more as a batter.”

On being asked who's more louder, cricket fans or football fans, Beckham said, “I would say football fans, but being here today, I'm not so sure. The atmosphere is incredible. The fans are creating an electric atmosphere and they are very loud. Thus, I'm not so sure.”

While sharing his experience at the iconic Wankhede stadium, the co-owner of Inter-Miama football club, David Beckham said, “I think it's nice to step into a stadium and get goosebumps, and I felt the same as soon as I walked into this stadium. There's something about it that maybe because I was walking with Sachin, maybe that made me feel even more special. But you can feel the energy within the stadium. Even when there wasn't that many people in at the start, you feel the energy.”

Beckham described his first experience in India as incredible. “It's my first time in India and I can't believe it's taken me so long to come here. But now I'm finally here, I can't wait to come back,” said Beckham.

“I suppose all the stuff that I have been doing with UNICEF, meeting incredible young children, inspiring youth, especially young girls, that were truly inspiring. Everything that they were saying and they want to believe in and change, but I think the whole experience from the people, the children, the food, the energy here in the stadium and being here for Diwali and New Year and the Cricket World Cup, it could not have been any more perfect,” Beckham added.

On his meet with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Beckham said, “I met Sachin for the first time at Wimbledon, and it was special to meet him then. But firstly, He's the best. As a person, he's even better. So for me to spend some time with him in his house was very special and to meet all the players as well.”

“The players were going into a very important game, so it was nice that they were able to come over and say hello, and it was a pleasure to meet them all,” Beckham said.