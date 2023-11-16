Mumbai: Local boy Shreyas Iyer, who notched his second World Cup hundred in the all-important first semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, said that when he did not perform at the start of the tournament, the team management backed him.

Shreyas, who hails from Worli, blazed his way to 105 off just 70 deliveries, as he pummeled a formidable New Zealand attack to submission at his home ground and in front of batting great Sachin Tendulkar. It was due to his and senior pro Virat Kohli's stupendous hundred that India managed to put a massive 397/4 on the board and then bundled out the Kiwis for 327 with Mohammed Shami taking a seven-wicket haul.

Speaking to the official broadcasters Star Sports after India made the final of ODI World Cup after 12 years, Sheyas said, "Rohit (Sharma) sets the template, gives us the starts where we have to just go and carry forward from the base he gives. He is a fearless captain. You can see that in his body language and it's kind of infectious, rubs off on all the players."

The middle order batter, who has now sealed the number four spot, credited the backing of the team management is pivotal for his thriving.

"It's pivotal, coming from the captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach (Rahul Dravid). I didn't have a great start to the World Cup. They told me not to worry about the outside noise,” Shreyas said.

“We are backing you, so you just got to go out there and express yourself," Shreyas quoted his captain and coach as saying.

Shreyas further admitted that facing the Indian bowlers including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the nets was intense.

"It is definitely intense. We see to it that we play the most difficult bowler. Whenever (Jasprit) Bumrah comes with the new ball I face him because you know it's going to be difficult and it helps you for the matches," he reasoned.