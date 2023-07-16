Love and passion for Ice Stock - Kashmir's Aadil battled lack of infra, now dreams to represent India in Olympics

Srinagar (Jammu and Kasmir): A swinging arm followed up by the release of a heavy object called stock that slides through the tarmac in the direction of a target (daube) got Aadil Manzoor Peer hooked to Ice Stock, a sport widely played in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

When Aadil, a resident of a non-descript Halmatpora village of the Kupwara district, sojourned Gulmarg, he didn't realize that his instant love for the game would swell into a passion that would enable him to represent India one day.

"I got fascinated with Ice Stock and started playing it. In the beginning, I was unaware of the rules of the game but worked hard and gradually got involved," the 27-year-old said during an interview with ETV Bharat.

Cut to 2023, he has captained the Indian team and bagged 22 gold medals, five silver, and two bronze that are lavishly filling his Cabinet. And as he stands as the number one player in the country with India at a creditable seventh position, his dream remains of representing the nation at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza -- the Olympics.

Having started out as a Rugby player and a Martial Arts enthusiast back in 2007, he had the able guidance of his coach Irfan Aziz Botta, who encouraged him to take up Ice Stock in 2012.

"I started off in 2007. Boota sir is still coaching me. He is the man behind the whole story and the reason that I took up the sport. My martial arts coach Mohammad Iqbal has also helped me a lot in my journey," Aadil said.

Despite his love for the sport, the journey has been a topsy-turvy one and he found himself lucky to fall for a winter sport that is most suited to the landscape he lives in. Apart from dedication, practice, and hard work, Aadil also laid emphasis on having to manage time while grinding out to reach the highest level.

"If you want to be successful, you need to learn how to manage time. You have to follow a strict schedule. I have made a tight schedule for myself. In the morning I do physical training for around two hours followed by technical training," he said.

While following the rigors of the sport, he also made sure his studies never got impacted. "This year, I have completed my Masters in Information Technology too," he quipped.

What could fuel his passion more would be the representation of the sport at the Olympics in 2026. It was only last year that the Olympic committee gave recognition to the sport.

"Ice Stock sport was a demonstration event at the Winter Olympics in 1936 and 1964 but received full recognition last year. We are hopeful that Ice Stock will be an event in the Olympics 2026," he said.

Despite having won plenty of medals, he conceded that every medal has a "back story" and he couldn't have done it without the help of his coach and the sports council that provided him with the logistics. The game requires equipment such as a body, handle and plate that has to be imported from Europe.

But "there is still work needed to be done," he said. "It is never easy to win a medal at any level. I was lucky to have the best coaches and also a supportive association. We have been provided equipment but we still need a separate rink or tarmac for practice."

The sport has recently been introduced in India and despite it being called a winter sport, it is played in both seasons. The equipment too requires modification as per the changing season. "In winter, we have to use rubber plates while in summer, plastic plates have to be used," he added.

Despite the adversities and lack of popularity of the sport in India, what stands out is Aadil's guile and a burning desire to succeed and win medals for his country. "Ice Stock is not an injury-prone game but you need to have a focus and must be ready to devote yourself."

And his mantra for a young kid looking to take up the sport? "Hard work," he said. "It can make the toughest game look easy," he signed off.

