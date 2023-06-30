Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Thousands of Lionel Messi fans in Kerala could get a chance to see the world's topmost football player playing in the southern state. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday said that his state is ready to host the Argentinan football team, which won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for a friendly game. "The managers of the Argentina football team have expressed their interest to come to Kerala for a friendly game," Abdurahiman told a select group of reporters.

'If Argentina gives a formal letter of interest, further discussions will be held in this regard. The state has suitable grounds to host the friendly game," the Sports Minister said. According to 61-year-old Abdurahiman, the Kerala government has also discussed with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding the procedures related to hosting a friendly game.

Recently, Argentina's ambassador to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi, presented a team jersey to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express gratitude for the support from the southern state during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar. The Kerala Sports Minister said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his meeting with Argentina's ambassador requested him if the current world champions can come and play in Kerala.

"There will be no hindrances in raising funds when the match involving Argentina takes place. The managers of the Argentina football team have said that the team is interested in coming to Kerala," the Sports Minister maintained.

The remarks by Kerala Sports Minister come amidst reports that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the offer by the Argentine Football Association showing its interest to play in India. The offer was for Messi and his team to come to India for a friendly match. But as per reports, the AIFF refused to pay the money demanded by the Argentine Football Association. Argentina had made an offer to play friendly matches in India in two vacant slots between June 12 and June 20.

Kerala is one of the few states in India which has a huge fan following for football and particularly for the Argentinian national team.

