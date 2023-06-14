DELHI AND UP BOXERS MAKE STRONG START AT YOUTH MENS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

New Delhi Five Delhi and four Uttar Pradesh boxers registered comprehensive victories and started on a winning note on the opening day of sixth Youth Mens National Boxing Championships in Gangtok Sikkim In the 54 kg round of 32 bout Umesh kumar started the proceedings for Delhi with his clinical display in a 50 unanimous win over Pawan Ventada of Arunachal Pradesh in a onesided affairIn the 75kg middleweight category Delhis Aditya Bist and Assams Ganga Rabha fought fiercely in one of the most thrilling matches of the day Both the boxers were at their attacking best right from the beginning and didnt allow any breathing space to each other Eventually Aditya displayed his prowess and emerged victorious in a 43 split verdict to reach the prequarterfinalsRead Rahane Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings Ashwin maintains top spot among bowlersThree other Delhi boxers Kapil Dev 60kg Arman Singh Phogat 67kg and Jay Tushir 92kg won their respective bouts by referee stopping the contest RSC as the pugilists from capital showed their dominance The trio advanced to the round of 16 stage after their respective wins The boxers from Uttar Pradesh also had a great day in the ring with Rohit Yadav 57kg leading the way with his first round knockout win against Meghalayas Khrawkupar Thangkiew He will take on Haryanas Akshat in the prequarterfinalsSamir Ul Haq 51kg Karan 60kg and Vishal Tomar 71kg were the other boxers from UP to win their respective round of 32 bouts 2021 Asian Junior Champion Rohit Chamoli who is representing Chandigarh in the 54kg weight category got a walkover from Chattisgarhs Himanshu Verman and moved to the round of 16 The championships will witness participation of 337 budding boxers willing to make their mark at the National level