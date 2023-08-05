Chennai: India and Japan played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested match at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday. India, which had won its first match of the tournament against China 7-2, squandered several chances to secure a win against a gritty Japanese side.

Harmanpreet Singh scored for the home side at the 43rd minute and remained as the lone goal scorer for India while Ken Nagayoshi scored at the 28th minute to give Japan a head start.

The reigning Asian Games Champions Japan got off on a right tempo building pressure on the hosts in the first quarter. India did well to win back-to-back Penalty Corners early in the game, but could not covert them.

Taiki Takade who was within five metres from India's free hit prompted a PC. India couldn't trap the ball on the top of the circle even after three retakes. Vivek Sagar Prasad's reverse hit was met with Japan's defence denying India's early opportunity. India's similar bursts in the opening quarter kept the home crowds enthralled.

The following minutes saw Hardik and Gurjant Singh lead a fine counter and set up Karthi on the baseline. Japan again denied India's opportunity with its fine defending. Later in the 14th minute, India lost another opportunity to score.

In the second quarter, India got two chances with Akashdeep Singh and Gurjant working in tandem. Both did not fructify. Sumit came up with another with his swipe at the goal but couldn't send the ball beyond Yoshikawa.

While India was chasing its elusive goal, a defensive error in the 28th minute came as a welcome PC for Japan. Ken Nagayoshi's exceptional play helped him covert the goal. He gave his team the head start it needed in the game, while mounting pressure on the Indian side.

The next chance created by Japan two minutes later was saved by Krishan Pathak.

As hoped for, the India's equaliser came in the next quarter. In the 43rd minute, Hardik Singh's effort earned a PC for the home team. Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake. With his classic flick, he kept the ball low and it found the corner of the net, earning the much needed goal for India.

The goal board stopped ticking after the 1-1 level.

Sreejesh kept the home crowds spirits high while guarding India's post with his fine saves denying Japan its winning goals. Japan too did well to keep India from scoring another which could have helped it win. India after sharing its point from the game with Japan is placed behind Malaysia in the points table.

Coach Craig Fulton addressing the media after the match said that his team started off well but could not combine in front of goal, he commended the Japanese for their defence. Fulton said that Japan have a very good Penalty Corner (PC) defence which they have exhibited consistently across tournaments.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh said that India created many chances but needs to up its conversion rate, he felt that Japan played very well.

Coach Fulton also felt that the goal conversion rate could have been higher for India today but said that the fact that the team is winning a lot of corners is encouraging.

Asked about the next opponents Malaysia, Harmanpreet said they are good athletes who possess impressive skills and they look to win Penalty Corners and India would need to defend well against them.

Harmanpreet said that in the upcoming matches India needs to come up with new tactics.

India will take on Malaysia on Sunday, while Japan will play Pakistan on the same day. (with PTI inputs)