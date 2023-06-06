Kolkata (West Bengal): Rohit Sharma-led India and Australia will face off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final from Wednesday at 'The Oval' in London in England. Playing in England is always tough for any team in the world. The extra swing that seamers get, makes it more difficult for the batters to deal with the 'wobble'.

On the eve of the all-important clash, the Indian team is spoiled for choices about their bowling combination. Batters Shubman Gill, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and comeback man Ajinkya Rahane pick themselves automatically in the playing XI for the WTC final. Sources indicate that the 'Men in Blue' are most likely to go in with three pacers and two spinners. The seamers would have an edge, as the conditions in England, favour them. Indian seamers Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and left-armer Jaydev Unadkat have proved that they can succeed in any conditions. If India decides to play two spinners, then offie Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are sure to make the final XI.

Former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar thinks that it would be an interesting contest with the two top teams locking horns in away conditions. “It will be an interesting contest with both teams packed with good players and immaculate balance. I hope it doesn't rain any of the days,” Dilip Vengsarkar told ETV Bharat in an exclusive chat on the eve of the WTC final.

Both teams would miss the services of two top seamers — Jasprit Bumrah for India and Josh Hazlewood for the Aussies. It may be recalled that Hazlewood was ruled out only on Sunday due to a recurring side injury that hampered his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments too. The absence of Bumrah though is not perturbing someone like Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests.

“I am not bringing him (Bumrah) into the discussion as he is not in the frame. We should only discuss the available players,” added the former skipper, who is fondly called 'Colonel'. Vengsarkar, a former Mumbai captain, also hailed the current selection committee, for picking a balanced squad. "I think the selectors have done a brilliant job in picking the perfect combination. Looking forward to an interesting game of cricket,” the former right-handed batter added.

Asked which bowler could be the game-changer for India in the final, he refused to pick one. "It would be unfair to pick one among the top bowlers. Any of the five bowlers - Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat can deliver," Vengsarkar felt. 67-year-old Vengsarkar, who has 6,868 Test runs to his credit, said that the Indian batting has been bolstered with the comeback of Ajinkya Rahane. “The batting seems absolutely perfect with Ajinkya back in the line-up,” he concluded.

