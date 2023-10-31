Pune (Maharashtra): Afghanistan has sprung many surprises this World Cup as they have stunned defending champions England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka so far. Along with their bowlers, who have dished out an impressive show, their batters have also shone.

In the game England, and Afghanistan batters ensured that their side posted a respectable 284 on the board and then bundled out the Poms for just 215 at the Kotla to script a memorable win. Against Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk', Afghanistan chased 286 with eight wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

Ibrahim Zadran hit 87 while Rahmat Shah played an unbeaten knock of 77 of 84 balls to romp their team home. Even in the game against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Afghanistan chased 242 with utmost ease to record their third win of the ongoing tournament. In the game against the Islanders, Azhatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten on 73, while skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah also hit fifties.

However, none of the batters have been able to score a hundred so far and their head coach Jonathan Trott has set the next target for his players -- someone needs to bat deep and score a hundred in the remaining three games.

"Nobody has got a hundred so far yet, so that's the next challenge. Someone accepts responsibility and batting for a longer period of time and make sure we get a hundred," Jonathan Trott said at the press conference after his side's dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rahmat Shah have come close but haven't been able to reach the magical three-figure mark in the marquee competition.

"You see, a lot of hundreds are scored in the tournament. That's the next frontier, the next barrier. Gurbaz has scored a few hundreds recently, you know Ibrahim has. The middle order is in form, 3-4-5-6, as well. That's the next challenge and I have got no doubt that the players will be able to (get hundred) in the future. Hopefully, it starts with the next game," Trott added.

"I think we've been working really hard at our batting and doing the basics. I know it's very cliche, but the way that we train, the way we think about our cricket, certainly with batting, the way that we accept responsibility at times as well, I think you're starting to see hopefully not the penny drop, but we're starting to see also the confidence in the players, in their own ability," Trott said.

Courtesy of the win over Sri Lanka, Afghanistan has jumped to the fifth spot. They have three games left in the league stage - the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa at Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.