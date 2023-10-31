Hyderabad: Former India players Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh celebrated Afghnaistan's stunning win over Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune in style.

The former India players - Irfan - a left-handed pacer and a left-handed batter and Harbhajan - a veteran off-spinner, who was doing commentary duties for the official broadcasters Star Sports - danced together and celebrated Afghanistan's third win in the marquee tournament.

A video of the dance, which was posted by Irfan Pathan himself on his Instagram account has gone, viral. In the video, Irfan started the dance even as visuals of Afghanistan players taking a victory lap at the Pune stadium were being played on the screen. Harbhajan, who has 269 ODI wickets, joined Pathan and started dancing with him.

This was Afghanistan's third win in the marquee tournament. They had stunned the defending champions England at the Kotla in New Delhi and then had trounced Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Soon after the victory over Pakistan by eight wickets, Irfan Pathan, who was at the Chepauk Stadium for commentary duties with the host broadcasters, danced with Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan to fulfill his promise.