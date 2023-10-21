Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): The Indian team experienced an injury scare on Saturday after star batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his right forearm during the net session ahead of the game against New Zealand. With all-rounder Hardik Pandya not being available for the game, Suryakumar was likely to play the World Cup game against New Zealand but the new development has raised a question mark over his availability.

According to the sources quoted by PTI, he cannot be completely ruled out for the upcoming game as he is recovering well. The pain subsided considerably after the star batter was treated with ice packs and was not immediately taken for an X-ray. However, once the body cools down the nature of the injury will determine the next course of action.

To add to the woes, batter Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck while batting during the practice session. Ishan Kishan batted for a considerable amount of time before the occurrence but was seen jumping and running in pain after the bug bite. Also, he didn't take any part in the nets after the incident.