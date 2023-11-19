Ahmedabad: A high anticipation was in the air as India and Australia were set to meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday. India batted first but lost three wickets early in the game. However, the game was marred by pitch invasion.

India are playing against Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday and the spectators saw a strange incident unfolding in front of their eyes. A pitch invader interrupted the passage of play. He was wearing a shirt with 'STOP BOMBING PALESTINE' written on it and tried to hug Virat Kohli. On the back, his T-shirt read 'Free Palestine' and carried the Palestinian flag.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The grand finale is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue which has a seating capacity of 1,32,000. A world-record attendance for a cricket match, is in order, and will be known after the count of turnstiles.

