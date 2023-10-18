Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Afghanistan's recent victory against defending champions England has made their clash against last edition's runners-up New Zealand on Wednesday interesting as both the teams will lock horns at MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, here.

New Zealand are on an unbeaten run but they will not underestimate the Afghan side after the team toppled England by 69 runs in the group encounter at the Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday. They are placed second in the points table but have the same points as India. New Zealand is trailing in terms of net run rate as compared to the table toppers - the Men in Blue.

Batter Tom Latham will once again lead the Blackcaps as regular skipper Kane Williamson suffered a fracture to the left thumb in the game against Bangladesh and that will keep him out of the game. It will be a big miss for the side as Williamson scored a half-century before his stint in the middle was cut short due to getting struck on the thumb after coming back to international cricket after a period of five months. Also, it will be interesting to see if the New Zealand team management includes pacer Tim Southee in their lineup in case his match fitness is up to the mark.

Opener Devon Conway's class at the top and Daryl Mitchell's experience in the middle order are going to be the two key factors in the batting unit. However, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been the surprise package with the bat showing a prolific form. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson's express pace might turn out to be too hot to handle for the opposition batters but more tougher challenger will be presented by Rachin and Mitchell Santerner as the pitch is likely to assist spinners.

Afghanistan lost their first couple of matches in the tournament against Bangladesh and India but showcased what they could pull off with a lethal spin attack in their arsenal. Rahmanullah Gurbaz roared back into the form in the previous game hitting a swashbuckling fifty while Ikram Alikhil played a key role while batting in the lower order to take the innings to a decent total.

With the surface likely to offer help for spinners like it did when India played Australia, the trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi can wreak havoc. The two teams have met each other twice so far in ODI World Cups and New Zealand has emerged triumphant on both occasions.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.