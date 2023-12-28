WE WERE NOT GOOD ENOUGH TO WIN ROHIT SHARMA

Centurion: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday conceded that his team was not good enough to win after they suffered an embarrassing innings and 32 run defeat against hosts South Africa here in the first Test.

India's dream of winning the final frontier - a Test series win in South Africa after they lost the lung opener of the two match series. The second Test will be played at Cape Town.

"We were not good enough to win..Having been put into bat, KL (Rahul) batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat," Rohit Sharma said at the post match presentation.

According to Sharma, the Indian batters did not adapt well.

"If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well.

"This is a boundary scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innings, that's why we stand here," added the Mumbaikar.

He, however, wasn't too critical of the Indian bowlers, despite their dismal show.

"Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL (Rahul) showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch. Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical. Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now," he added.