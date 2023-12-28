Centurion: South Africa continued their dominance on the third day of the opening Test against India as well registering an emphatic victory by an innings and 32 runs.

Dean Elgar continued his fluent strokeplay on Day 3 and structured a knock of 185 runs. Marco Jansen displayed his impressive batting skills making Indian bowlers ineffective for most of the proceedings in the South African innings. Elgar and Jansen stitched a partnership of 111 runs for the sixth wicket in the first session of the day and that cemented South Africa's strong position in the game. After Elgar was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, Jansen kept playing some solid strokes to score unbeaten 84 runs and helped the team to a total of 408 with support of the lower-order batters. South Africa took a lead of 163 runs as a result in the first innings

Indian batters except for Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli struggled right from the start as the seam movement from the opposition bowlers put them in all sorts of trouble. Gill scored 26 runs but was unable to convert the start into a big score. Virat Kohli set an example of fighting spirit as he scored 76 runs from one end while other wickets kept tumbling. Except for the duo, no other batter was able to score in double digits. Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Marco Jansen took three scalps. Kagiso Rabada chipped in with two wickets as well and the hosts took a lead of 1-0 in the series.