Mamata to Hold Meeting With Newly Elected TMC MPs, Senior Party Leaders

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting of senior TMC leaders and newly elected LS MPs on Saturday to decide the party's strategy in the Lok Sabha. The TMC maintained its dominance in the state as Banerjee led her party to a resounding victory by bagging 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, whereas the principal opposition BJP was down to 12 and the Congress to one seat.

Apart from Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs and district presidents will also attend the meeting. "The party supremo has convened a meeting of our newly elected MPs on Saturday. During the meeting, the role and strategy of the party in the Lok Sabha will be discussed. The party might also decide on who will be the leader of the TMC party in Lok Sabha," a party leader said.

In the last Lok Sabha, 75-year-old TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay was the leader of the party in the lower house of the parliament. Bandopadhyay has retained his Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive term. "Apart from the strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, the seats where the party lost will also be discussed," the TMC leader said.