Hyderabad: Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer actively banter on social media. While Vaughan is known for his posts targeting the Indian cricket team, the former England captain has lately started praising the Men in Blue after their dream run in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Jaffer, who is known for his witty comebacks, had a good one in store for Vaughan and the reason of his apparent change of heart in recent days. On X, Jaffer shared a screenshot of Vaughan's post on Thursday in which the latter took a dig at former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez. Hafeez had called Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli 'selfish' for his knock against South Africa.

Vaughan shared an old clip of Kohli cleaning up the Pakistan all-rounder. Sharing the screenshot of the post, Jaffer wrote: On a podcast Michael Vaughan said that I hired a professional to banter with him. It's true. But I only did that as I thought he needed professional help. And it's worked. From unnecessarily trolling Ind fans to acting like an Ind fan, look how far he's come!"

Hafeez had accused Kohli of playing a selfish knock against South Africa where the latter hit a century equaling cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting most ODI hundreds in international cricket. Michael Vaughan repsonded to the Hafeez's statement by slamming the ex-cricketer for his remarks. "Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him ..," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.