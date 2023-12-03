WARNER NAMED IN AUSTRALIA SQUAD FOR 1ST PAKISTAN TEST HOPES FOR SCG FAREWELL

Sydney: Australia’s star opener David Warner has been included in the squad for the first test match against Pakistan as the board announced a 14-member squad on Sunday. Warner’s inclusion in the squad has increased his hopes of getting a farewell at his home venue, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Notably, the squad is announced only for the first test, which will begin on December 14 while the Sydney clash is the third and last match of the series which will start from January 3. If the Australian team management continues with Warner in the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on Boxing Day as well, he will be in line for his dream farewell at SCG.

The 37-year-old has blown hot and cold in the Test matches in the recent times and averages 28 in red-ball cricket. Warner has already mentioned that he wants to end his Baggy Green career at SCG. However, he will continue to play for Australia in white-ball cricket.

It is expected that Warner will open the innings for Australia with another experienced batter Usman Khawaja who has been in excellent form since Ashes 2021. Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, and Marcus Harris will be fighting for the spot of the third opener in the squad in the Prime Minister's XI vs Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice match at Canberra from December 6 to 9.

The right-arm pacer Lance Morris will have an opportunity to make his debut in the international cricket while all-rounder Cameron Green has also secured a place in the team after losing his spot to another all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes 2023. Alex Carey remains the first-choice wicketkeeper in Test Cricket after losing that role at the recent ODI World Cup.

Experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made a comeback in the squad after recovering from a calf injury which he sustained in the latter stages of the Ashes series.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said "incumbents had earned the opportunity to play the first test of the summer after an outstanding winter in which Australia won the World Test Championship and retained the Ashes. Australia have named 13 members in the squad who were part of the victorious World Test Championship side."

"As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM's XI fixture against Pakistan later this week," he added.

The left-hander recentlly expressed his desire to finish his red-ball career in Sydney was met with strong criticism from his former Australia teammate Mitchell Johnson.

In a column Sunday in the West Australian newspaper, Johnson queried both Warner's public wish for a Test farewell and his inclusion in the squad despite his poor form in the last two years. Warner has scored 1540 runs averaging 32.08 in his last 50 Test innings with just two centuries. The former left-arm pacer also accused Warner for not owning his part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Although Warner wasn't alone in Sandpaper Gate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a leader, Johnson wrote. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.

Australia squad: