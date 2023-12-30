WARNER IS NOT SELECTOR WE WILL CONSIDER GREEN FOR OPENING SLOT IN TEST AUSSIES COACH MCDONALD

Melbourne: David Warner might have endorsed Marcus Harris as his successor for opening slot in Tests, but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said they are considering a lot more options and Cameron Green is also in contention. Warner will retire from Test cricket after the third match against Pakistan at Sydney beginning on January 3.

"There have been a lot of debates as to who should replace Warner at pole position with the names of Harris, Green, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft doing the rounds. Davey's not a selector. I remember back to when Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he'll have all bases covered," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo

"But it's great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they've probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we're happy with him expressing that."

Australia's next Test assignment is against West Indies and McDonald said a decision on Warner's successor will be taken well in time for that series. All options will be considered. We're not going to make the decision until the deadline, which will be the West Indies game.

"Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation," he added.