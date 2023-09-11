NEW ZEALAND SQUAD NAMED FOR WORLD CUP KANE WILLIAMSON TO LEAD

Auckland: Captain Kane Williamson and experienced bowler Tim Southee will join an exclusive group of players to be selected for four or more ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups after being confirmed in the New Zealand squad for the 2023 tournament on Monday.

The experienced squad for the tournament which starts in India on October 5 was named at an event at World Cup squad member Ish Sodhi’s old school, Papatoetoe High School, here, reports NZC.

Williamson and Southee, who featured for the Black Caps last time the tournament was held in India in 2011, are joined in the squad by six players who have been selected for the tournament for the first time.

Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips feature in a One Day World Cup squad for the first time having featured in T20 World Cup squads before.

Allrounder Rachin Ravindra and batsman Will Young have selected in their first senior white-ball World Cup squads.

The group of new players is balanced by an experienced core including Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Tom Latham who all feature in their third 50-over World Cup squads.

Latham, also named as vice-captain in the squad, will continue with keeping gloves after taking a record-equaling 21 catches at the last event.

Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi are also included in the squad having first featured in England and Wales in 2019.

Coach Gary Stead said it was an exciting day for all involved whether it was your first or fourth tournament.

“It’s always a special time to name a tournament team and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It’s a great honor to represent your country at the World Cup.

“From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time, it’s always a very exciting time.”

“As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament.”

Stead will lead the coaching group in India with regular assistants, batting coach Luke Ronchi, and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

The tournament will be Jurgensen’s final assignment with the team in his current role before he joins Cricket Wellington as head coach of the Wellington Firebirds. James Foster will fill the role of assistant coach for the duration of the tournament.

The Black Caps squad and support staff involved in the tournament assemble from Bangladesh and New Zealand with groups arriving in India on September 26 and 27.

The squad’s first warm-up fixture is against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman*, Devon Conway*, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc, wk), Daryl Mitchell*, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips*, Rachin Ravindra*, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young* (*First One Day Cricket World Cup selection)

