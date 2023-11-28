Dubai: Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced. The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30 next year.

The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament. The Eagles currently sit on top of the table with 10 points, with their win against Tanzania ensuring a top-two finish required to qualify for the showpiece event next year, the ICC said on its website.

Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are still in the reckoning from the Africa region. Among these, Uganda and Kenya are placed better than Zimbabwe and Nigeria, who will have to wait for other results to go their way. A few days ago, Uganda had stunned Zimbabwe by five wickets to earn two crucial points in the Qualifiers.