STOKES WILL BE OUT FOR A WEEK MS IS FINE FLEMING

Chennai Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has allayed concerns around captain MS Dhoni s injury but said allrounder Ben Stokes will continue to remain on the sidelines for another week Stokes played only the first two games for CSK this IPL season before being ruled out of the match against Mumbai Indians on April 8 with a toe injury Stokes has so far missed four matches Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week Fleming said at the postmatch press conference after CSK beat SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets here on Friday night Stokes just a setback I m not going to go into it but it s not major It s just that he s close He s working really hard to get right can t fault that at all So he just needs a little bit of luck he addedFleming said Dhoni has been managing his injury well and there is no concern with him MS is completely fine He is managing his injury well He is available He always keeps the team first If he knows he can t contribute because of injury he would have sat out himself There is no concern with him Fleming saidFleming said that Dhoni doesn t get enough credit for the work he does behind the stumps calling him an absolute craftsman there It s natural talent I don t think he gets enough credit for his keeping but to be honest he is an absolute craftsman absolute masterclass behind the stumps and often goes unnoticed with all the things he does the CSK head coach addedBatters could have done better LaraSunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara felt his players could have done better with their shot selection in the middle overs When we went out to that strategic time out that was the discussion It was a little bit slow a little bit of spin so it was difficult for the batters Shot selection could have been different in those middle overs But we are going to move on from here he told reportersHe credited the CSK bowlers and said they performed brilliantly They bowled well Credit has to be given Also the likes of Theekshana Jadeja they are the guys who don t give you time to use your feet Sometimes playing across the line could be difficult About the team s performance with the bat he said As an individual a batter and a coach you have got to put your hands up if things are not working and I m hoping when we look back at the performance We have pretty mature players who understand they are not doing well and team comes first We are not going to press the panic button he addedSpeaking about Harry Brook opening the innings Lara revealed The experiment of trying to get Harry Brook up the order and produce a 100 and if you would ask what team we would want to have at the beginning of the tournament You can see he Harry Brook has intention When asked about Washington Sundar s batting Lara said Washington s value to the team is both to bowl and bat but we have players who can play at the top positions With Washington yes we want him to be a great allrounder with both bat and ball I think it s going to take time PTI