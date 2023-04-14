SHUBMAN GILL WILL DOMINATE WORLD CRICKET FOR NEXT DECADE MATTHEW HAYDEN

New Delhi With a penchant for making big scores the supremely gifted Shubman Gill is set to dominate world cricket for the next decade feels legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden The 23yearold Gill who has already scored two hundreds in Tests four in ODIs and one in T20 Internationals once again showed his class en route to a sublime 67 off 49 balls in Gujarat Titans sixwicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on ThursdayHayden is one of the many to have been impressed by Gill s ability to control the proceedings Speaking to a media outlet Hayden said Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack and Shubman Gill did just thatRead IPL 2023 Need to make sure game doesn t go deep says Hardik after last over win against Punjab Kings Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes He s such a class player and he s going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so From GT s point of view it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from victory in 34 ballsGill s innings contained seven fours and a six In what looked like an easy run chase for a starstudded Gujarat Titans batting lineup the defending champions faced a late scare in Mohali However the ice cool Rahul Tewatia and seasoned campaigner David Miller finished the game for their team with a ball to spare For the young opener Gill it was his second fifty of IPL 2023 PTI